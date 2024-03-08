Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV $5300 $8000 Save $2700 If you're looking for a massive TV with impressive resolution, look no further than the Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV. This TV looks absolutely stunning with its bezel-less design, gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. While it normally comes in priced at $7,999.99, it can now be had for far less, with the price coming in at $5,299.99. $5300 at Samsung

If you've been on the hunt for a great TV, chances are, you've seen the staggering amount of options available in 2024. With that said, there are a number of stand-outs that really push technology to its limits, with the Samsung QN900C being one of them, thanks to its impressive 8K resolution. Of course, if you're trying to be on the bleeding edge when it comes to TV technology, you're going to be paying quite a bit, unless you're able to grab it while it's on sale.

With that said, you can now save a whopping $2,700 for a limited time during the Discover Samsung sales event. This deal is only available for a limited time, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your TV or just wanted to grab a new one, get this one while you can.

What's great about the Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV?

While the 8K resolution is going to be the headlining feature, this TV offers an impressive look even when turned off thanks to its subdued bezel-less design. With that said, you're also going to get fantastic colors thanks to Samsung's Quantum Mini LED technology that can really make the colors pop. Furthermore, you're also going to get great contrast, and fantastic sound with support from Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro.

While there's not a lot of 8K content out there, the TV's Neural Quantum 8K processor is going to be able to upscale content, so it can take full advantage of the resolution. Of course, if you're someone that's into gaming, you'll be happy to know that the TV offers a refresh rate up to 144Hz when connected to a compatible device. Those that want to game but don't have access to a console will still be able to partake by utilizing Samsung's Gaming Hub service.

Why buy Samsung's QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV?

Well, if you're looking for an 8K TV, then there's no better option than the Samsung QN900C. The TV is available in three sizes, which is perfect for most setups. This model comes in at 85 inches at is now down to its lowest price yet at $2,700 off. As mentioned before, this is a limited-time sale that's only going to be available during the Discover Samsung event, so get it while you can. Just make sure to pick up some new HDMI cables to take full advantage of the TV.