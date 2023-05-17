Source: Samsung Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) 75-inch model $5700 $6300 Save $600 An impressive TV that not only looks good but also offers an impressive 8K resolution, which is not all that common. $5700 at Samsung

8K TVs aren't mainstream yet by any means, but there are still quite of bit of options if you're in the market for one. With that said, Samsung makes one of the best 8K TVs available and during its Discover Samsung event, the company is knocking its prices down, taking up to $600 off its TVs for a limited time. So whether you're looking for a 65-inch, 75 or 85-inch, Samsung's QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is going to be a great option for you.

What's great about the Samsung's QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV?

Before you even get to the specifications, the TV offers a look that's stunning and subdued, with the ability to match and blend in with any setting. Samsung’s TV is capable of delivering impressive picture thanks to its Quantum Mini LED technology that offers colors that pop, great contrast, and fantastic sound thanks to support for technologies like Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

The Neural Quantum Processor 8K provides the brains to take your content to the next level, regardless if you're watching 8K content or scaling up other resolutions. And things can look silky smooth as the TV is capable of a refresh rate up to 144Hz when connected to a PC. Samsung's Gaming Hub also provides easy access to the best game streaming services, making it easy to connect and relax for a night of gaming.

Why buy the Samsung's QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV?

Simply put, if you need an 8K TV, this is the way to go. Samsung's one of the best TV manufacturers right now and this 8K TV is going to offer advanced technologies that provide the best visuals and sound experiences. In addition, it's available in three sizes, which means you can find the right size that will work for your space. If you think 8K isn't the right way to go, there are some other great TV options available.