Samsung QN90A 98-inch model $10000 $15000 Save $5000 If you're in the market for an extremely large TV, this 98-inch QLED TV from Samsung should hit the spot. $10000 at Samsung

There are big TVs, and, well, there are BIG TVs. And what you're seeing here is the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV in a 98-inch variant which is absolutely massive. While its size is impressive, more importantly, so are its features, providing excellent picture quality, gorgeous colors, incredible audio — at a price right now that really can't be beat. During the Discover Samsung event, the price on this model and size has been slashed, with Samsung knocking $5,000 of its MSRP. If that wasn't enough, the company is also taking an additional $300 off the purchase of an eligible sound system, leaving you with a complete package.

What's great about the Samsung's 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED TV great?

Samsung has quite a reputation when it comes to its display, and the QN90A Neo QLED TV is no different. The TV offers impressive picture quality with 4K resolution, vibrant colors thanks to its Quantum Matrix Mini LED technology, and its Neo Quantum Processor 4K is capable of presenting the best image possible regardless even if you're watching older movies and TV shows. Furthermore, not only do you feel immersed in the action from the large display, but the TV will also bring you one step closer thanks to its immersive audio powered by Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology.

Of course, those that want to cut the cord will have great options, as the TV supports the usual popular video streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. However, it takes things a step further, offering access to hundreds of live TV channels through Samsung TV Plus. Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that while you can hook up a console and take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate and dedicated Gaming Mode settings, the TV also has Gaming Hub, offering access to game streaming services like Nvidia's GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Microsoft's XCloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass, and more.

Why buy Samsung's 98-inch QN90A Neo QLED TV?

This TV provides the complete package, and does so in a big way. Not only do you get an impressive panel size coming in at 98-inches, it's also backed by impressive picture and audio quality too. Furthermore, Samsung's software features really take this TV over the top, providing not only what you'd expect from a modern smart TV, but so much more. If you've been patiently waiting for a great deal on a massive TV, this is going to be the sale to take advantage of. At $5,000 off, you don't want to miss this deal, because once it's gone, it's probably never coming back.