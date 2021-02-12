Samsung reportedly bringing Quick Share and other apps to Windows 10

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release new apps for Windows 10, including Quick Share, which will make it simple to share photos, videos, and documents from Galaxy devices to your computer. But that’s not all.

According to a report from ALumia, Samsung is prepping three apps: Quick Share, Samsung Free, and Samsung O. All three apps are expected to be available from the Microsoft Store.

As mentioned, Samsung Quick Share will allow Galaxy devices to quickly share images, videos, and documents to Windows 10 laptop and desktop computers. So long as your phone has One UI 2 onboard, you can share content over Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, or with devices supported by Samsung’s SmartThings platform. ALumia reports that Quick Share is already arriving on some Windows 10 devices.

Images: ALumia

ALumia claims Samsung will also release Samsung Free (formerly Samsung Daily) for Windows 10, which, if true, would be a pretty significant release. Samsung Free offers TV shows, news articles, and games in a single convenient app.

In Samsung Free’s Watch section, for example, you’ll get access to a selection of TV channels from Samsung TV Plus, an awesome service that recently launched on mobile devices. The Read section will show the latest headlines from multiple news sources, while the Play section will include free games.

Finally, Samsung is reportedly launching something called Samsung O for Windows 10. It isn’t entirely clear what the app is, but ALumia speculates it’s some type of clone app. Samsung O will reportedly be available in the Microsoft Store in the next few days.

Samsung has formed a strong relationship with Microsoft. Back in August of last year, the two companies announced a long-term, strategic partnership “to bring seamless productivity experiences across devices, applications and services.” The launch of these three apps appear to be part of that new partnership. We’ll let you know once they become available.