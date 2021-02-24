Samsung will play the rebranding game with the Galaxy F62 and launch it as the Galaxy M62 in international markets

Unlike some manufacturers, Samsung has had a pretty consistent naming scheme for its large portfolio of devices over the last few years. As such, it was one of the few OEMs that we praised in our New Year’s Resolution post that called out smartphone OEMs on their poor branding choices. However, it now seems like the company is following in OPPO’s footsteps and taking the rebranding route for its new Galaxy F series devices. As per recent reports, the company plans to rebrand the Galaxy F62 as the Galaxy M62 for international markets.

For the unaware, the Galaxy F62 is a mid-range device that was launched in India earlier this month. It features a massive 7,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, an impressive quad-camera setup, and the Exynos 9825 SoC. The device went on sale in the region earlier this week, and a recent report from renowned leaker Evan Blass now claims that Samsung is planning on launching it under the Galaxy M62 moniker in Thailand.

The report cites a premature listing of the Galaxy M62 on Samsung’s Thai website, which gives us a good look at its design and specifications. The listing reveals that the device will feature the same specifications as the Galaxy F62, including a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery, a quad-camera setup with the same sensors, and the Exynos 9825 SoC. The only difference between the two is that the 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M62 is paired with 256GB of storage, whereas the 8GB variant of the Galaxy F62 comes with 128GB of storage.

A separate report from Gadgets360 reveals that Samsung is planning to do the same in the Malaysian market. It cites a Galaxy M62 listing on the Malaysian e-commerce portal Lazada, which highlights the same specifications as the Galaxy F62. The listing also reveals that the Galaxy M62 will be launched in Malaysia on March 3rd. It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Samsung is rebranding a Galaxy F series device as a Galaxy M series device for international markets. As Gadgets360 points out, the company has previously rebranded the Galaxy F41 as the Galaxy M21s for the Brazilian market.

Funnily enough, while OPPO was guilty of doing something similar with a number of Reno series devices last year, the company seems to have listened to our plea. This year, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G global variant was the exact same device as the one launched in China late last year.