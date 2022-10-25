Through its community forum, Samsung has released a new app for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series called Camera Assistant. The new app brings many customization options for the camera, allowing more granular control of some of the default options and adding some new features in the process. Unfortunately, the app is unavailable through the Google Play Store, and you must download it from the Samsung Good Lock app or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

So what are some features of the Camera Assistant? The camera will longer be stuck taking pictures in HDR all the time. Users will now have a choice, turning the effect on or off when they please. While it is certainly a powerful tool, sometimes you don't want that processed look, and you want something a bit rawer. Now that option is finally available. Furthermore, users will also have more control over the auto-softening feature because we don't always need skin to look unrealistically silky and smooth.

Perhaps one of the more exciting features of the new app is the ability to have the camera choose what type of lens it will use automatically. Samsung's app will automatically check the environment and the shooting conditions to select the most optimal lens for the situation. For example, if you're up close to an object, it will automatically change to the wide-angle lens to get a better close up. A new Quick Take function, will allow users to shoot video in photo mode by holding the shutter button.

In addition, there will be a new option to customize the number of shots taken when setting a timer. This will undoubtedly be a godsend for those who often shoot photos alone. For now, you will have the option to shoot one, three, five, or even seven photos when setting a timer. Furthermore, there will also be an option to increase the shutter speed, making it possible to capture fast-moving objects like cars or animals with better clarity. Unfortunately, it will only be available on one lens right now, but Samsung is working on getting it expanded to all cameras.

In addition to all of the above, Samsung has also introduced a new camera timeout option, which pretty much does exactly what you think it might and extends the time the camera stays on when in use. That means the camera will remain on when you're shooting photos or videos out and about, giving you a better chance to capture something in the moment. Of course, there's a vast trade-off here regarding the battery, so with Samsung being a bit mindful, the camera will automatically turn off after two minutes of not being used.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S22 series can now output using HDMI and show a clean preview without any menu items on the screen. There are probably numerous reasons to have this, but it could be used to share a video on a large TV with family or maybe to show a presentation in a professional setting. If you're interested in trying out this new app, you can either head to the Good Lock app or search through the Galaxy Store for the Camera Assistant. Once downloaded, the app can be accessed through Camera Settings or the Good Lock app.

Source: Samsung Community