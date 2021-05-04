Samsung removes the Galaxy S8 from its security update schedule

While on the one hand, Samsung is doing a great job of rolling out the latest security updates to its newest devices. On the other, the company is removing older phones from its security update bulletin. In February this year, Samsung removed four phones from 2017 from its security updates list — the Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy A3 2017, and the Galaxy A7 2017. Its flagship phone from 2017, the Galaxy S8, is now getting a similar treatment.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 in March of 2017, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 SoC, a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a single 12MP primary camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone launched with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, but it received two OS upgrades. Samsung rolled out One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie to the device in 2019, and it was demoted from the monthly update schedule to its quarterly update schedule last year.

Samsung recently updated its security bulletin once again (via Droid-Life), and it has now removed the Galaxy S8 series from the list entirely. This marks the end-of-life for the Galaxy S8 series, but you can still experience the latest Android release on your device using custom ROMs. Developers on our forums recently rolled out official builds of the Project Sakura custom ROM based on Android 11 for the devices, and you can flash it on your phone by heading over to this link. If you don’t like the ROM, you can check out many others on our Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ forums (linked below).

Samsung Galaxy S8 XDA Forums || Samsung Galaxy S8+ XDA Forums

Before you go ahead and flash a custom ROM on your device, make sure you take a complete backup of your data. You’ll also need to unlock your device’s bootloader, if you haven’t already, and install a custom recovery like TWRP to flash a custom ROM on your phone.