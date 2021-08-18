Samsung will soon remove ads from One UI stock apps

It’s a well-known fact that Samsung’s One UI has an ad problem. Several of its stock apps display banner ads, even on premium devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Samsung also sends out push notifications on One UI, asking users to buy other Samsung products. While we’ve voiced these concerns several times in the past, Samsung is yet to change its ways. However, that might change soon, if a recent report from South Korean publication Naver is to be believed.

Ads in One UI stock apps

As per the report (via Sammobile), senior Samsung officials have revealed that the company plans on removing ads from stock apps soon. During a “town hall meeting” at Samsung’s Suwon Digital City, an employee reportedly asked by One UI stock apps contained ads. In response, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said that the company will remove ads in future builds of Samsung Pay, Samsung Themes, Samsung Weather, and more.

“We have been seeking new growth opportunities in the fields of content and advertising services such as games and media to strengthen the integrated Galaxy ecosystem experience. It is our most important mission to innovate the customer experience based on this,” Roh further added.

Although Samsung hasn’t laid out a specific timeline for the change, it’s great to see that the company is listening to feedback. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Samsung starts rolling out updated One UI stock apps without ads.