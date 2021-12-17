Samsung resumes One UI 4 stable rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

After releasing three One UI 4 betas for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung rolled out the first stable Android 12 update to the devices earlier this month. However, unlike the One UI 4 release for the Galaxy S21 lineup, the update for Samsung’s foldables was a bit too buggy. So, Samsung halted the rollout and released another update on the beta channel with bug fixes. The fourth One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to have addressed all the major issues, as Samsung has now resumed the stable rollout in Korea.

The new One UI 4 stable release for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the build number BUL4, which lines up the recently released beta update (build number ZUL4). According to a recent post on the Samsung community forums, the update has started rolling out to Samsung’s flagship foldables in Korea, but Samsung is yet to make an official announcement for the same.

The stable One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 likely has the same changelog as the fourth beta update that rolled out earlier this week. However, we can’t confirm that right now as we don’t have access to the complete changelog for the stable release.

At the moment, the new One UI 4 stable release has not started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in other regions. However, we expect Samsung to begin the rollout in the coming days. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.

Have you received the new One UI 4 stable update on your Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3? Does it address all the bugs found in the previous release? Let us know in the comments section below.