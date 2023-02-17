Samsung's revealed some new deals to celebrate the retail release of the Galaxy S23 series handsets. So if you've yet to buy, now is the time.

A little over two weeks since its announcement, Samsung's finally launched the Galaxy S23 series to retail channels, making it available for purchase at your local electronics stores and wireless carriers. For the past two weeks, Samsung has been touting preorder deals in an effort to entice those interested, offering bonus incentives, and even having pretty good trade in promotions. Now, with the retail release, the firm has a new set of offers in celebration of the handsets retail release.

So what changes when it comes to promotions? Well, Samsung is still offering trade in offers through its own website, allowing customers to save up to $1000 with eligible trade in. Furthermore, the company is also offering up to $100 Samsung gift card that can be used on accessories like cases, earbuds, and even wearables. In addition, when purchasing any of the Galaxy S23 handset, customers will be able to take advantage of a 30 percent discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung will also be offering an additional discount on its service plan, Samsung Care+, knocking 50 percent off, giving users access to coverage that includes protection from physical damage and extended coverage with other mechanical issues. Per usual, those that are part of the Samsung Rewards programs will also receive points for their purchases, with students, healthcare professionals, and those in the military being able to take advantage of an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. If interested, you can check out all the available deals using the links below.