May 16, 2022 7:29am Comment

Samsung launches a revamped Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in some markets

Now with a Snapdragon 720G SoC

Samsung has launched a revamped version of the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in a few markets. The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is essentially the same device with a new SoC, an additional RAM/storage variant, and updated software. According to the official product listing on Amazon Italy, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chip instead of Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611. As such, buyers should expect marginally better performance with the newer variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): Specifications

Specification
Dimensions & Weight
  • 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm
  • 467g
Display
  • 10.4″ TFT LCD
  • 2000 x 1200
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
  • 4GB + 128GB
Battery 7,040mAh
Rear Camera(s) 8MP
Front Camera(s) 5MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • LTE (optional)
Software One UI 4 based on Android 12
Other Features S Pen included
Like its predecessor, the updated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage base variant, which is priced at €399.90. In addition, Samsung is offering a 128GB variant at a €50 premium. These prices are for the Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE variant is currently only available in the base RAM/storage configuration at €459.90.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 12 out of the box. In contrast, the older model launched with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The updated software alone makes it a pretty good deal, as most other tablets in this price segment come with older versions of Android.

Pricing & Availability

At the moment, Samsung has not shared the pricing and availability details for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for all regions. The tablet is currently up for pre-order on Amazon Italy, and it should become available in more markets soon. If you’ve been thinking of getting an affordable Android tablet for yourself or a friend, you can order the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) from the link provided below. The tablet is available in a single Oxford Gray colorway and it comes with an S Pen in the box.

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is essentially the same tablet with a new Snapdragon SoC and updated software.
