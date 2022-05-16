Samsung launches a revamped Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in some markets

Now with a Snapdragon 720G SoC

Samsung has launched a revamped version of the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in a few markets. The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is essentially the same device with a new SoC, an additional RAM/storage variant, and updated software. According to the official product listing on Amazon Italy, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chip instead of Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611. As such, buyers should expect marginally better performance with the newer variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): Specifications

Specification DEVICE FULL NAME HERE Dimensions & Weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm

467g Display 10.4″ TFT LCD

2000 x 1200 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

4GB + 128GB Battery 7,040mAh Rear Camera(s) 8MP Front Camera(s) 5MP Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

LTE (optional) Software One UI 4 based on Android 12 Other Features S Pen included

Like its predecessor, the updated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage base variant, which is priced at €399.90. In addition, Samsung is offering a 128GB variant at a €50 premium. These prices are for the Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE variant is currently only available in the base RAM/storage configuration at €459.90.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 12 out of the box. In contrast, the older model launched with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. The updated software alone makes it a pretty good deal, as most other tablets in this price segment come with older versions of Android.

Pricing & Availability

At the moment, Samsung has not shared the pricing and availability details for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for all regions. The tablet is currently up for pre-order on Amazon Italy, and it should become available in more markets soon. If you’ve been thinking of getting an affordable Android tablet for yourself or a friend, you can order the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) from the link provided below. The tablet is available in a single Oxford Gray colorway and it comes with an S Pen in the box.