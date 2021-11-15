Samsung reveals the One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule for its devices
Over the last few weeks, Samsung has released One UI 4.0 beta updates based on Android 12 to quite a few of its devices. The flagship Galaxy S21 series has already received four closed beta builds of One UI 4.0, while older models like the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series just joined the beta program. The company’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have also received beta builds of Samsung’s latest software skin, and a new notice on the Samsung Members app suggests that the stable builds might start rolling out soon.
Samsung seems to have accidentally pushed a notice on the Samsung Members app (via @FrontTron), revealing the One UI 4.0 stable rollout schedule for its devices. As per the notice, One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 will start rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series this month, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip in December. Check out the image attached below to see when other devices in Samsung’s portfolio will receive the new update:
(Via: @FrontTron)
Samsung rolled out a similar notice on the Samsung Members app to users in Brazil. However, the rollout schedule isn’t the same in that region. As per a recent post on the Samsung community forums, the company plans to release stable builds of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in December this year, followed by the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in January next year. See the table below for the rollout schedule for other Samsung devices in Brazil:
One UI 4.0 Brazil rollout schedule
|Rollout schedule
|Models
|December 2021
|January 2022
|February 2022
|March 2022
|April 2022
|May 2022
|June 2022
|July 2022
|August 2022
Note that Samsung has since removed the notice in both regions. This leads us to believe that the company is still ironing out the final details, and it may change the rollout schedule for some devices. However, Samsung seems to have finalized the One UI 4.0 rollout schedule for the Galaxy S21 series as Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Telus have confirmed that the Android 12 update will roll out to the devices on November 23. This suggests that unlocked models in other regions will likely receive the update by next week.