Samsung reveals the One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule for its devices

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has released One UI 4.0 beta updates based on Android 12 to quite a few of its devices. The flagship Galaxy S21 series has already received four closed beta builds of One UI 4.0, while older models like the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series just joined the beta program. The company’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have also received beta builds of Samsung’s latest software skin, and a new notice on the Samsung Members app suggests that the stable builds might start rolling out soon.

Samsung seems to have accidentally pushed a notice on the Samsung Members app (via @FrontTron), revealing the One UI 4.0 stable rollout schedule for its devices. As per the notice, One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 will start rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series this month, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip in December. Check out the image attached below to see when other devices in Samsung’s portfolio will receive the new update:

(Via: @FrontTron)

Samsung rolled out a similar notice on the Samsung Members app to users in Brazil. However, the rollout schedule isn’t the same in that region. As per a recent post on the Samsung community forums, the company plans to release stable builds of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in December this year, followed by the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in January next year. See the table below for the rollout schedule for other Samsung devices in Brazil:

One UI 4.0 Brazil rollout schedule Rollout schedule Models December 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3 January 2022 Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra February 2022 Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72 March 2022 Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy Note 10e

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G April 2022 Galaxy M62

Galaxy Tab S7 FE May 2022 Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M52 5G June 2022 Galaxy M31

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M32

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy A32 July 2022 Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A22

Galaxy M12

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A03s August 2022 Galaxy A11

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A03s

Note that Samsung has since removed the notice in both regions. This leads us to believe that the company is still ironing out the final details, and it may change the rollout schedule for some devices. However, Samsung seems to have finalized the One UI 4.0 rollout schedule for the Galaxy S21 series as Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Telus have confirmed that the Android 12 update will roll out to the devices on November 23. This suggests that unlocked models in other regions will likely receive the update by next week.