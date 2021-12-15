Samsung rolls out fourth One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy Note 20 series last month, allowing users to try out an early version of Android 12. The second beta was released shortly after, which brought December 2021 patches. The third beta, meanwhile, fixed a plethora of bugs. Now Samsung has just released the fourth beta for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the run-up to the public release.

In a post over at Samsung Community earlier today, Samsung announced that it has started seeding the fourth One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The update is currently only available for the South Korean models, with international models to follow suit in the coming days. The update addresses several issues including links not opening in apps like Instagram and Facebook.

The fourth One UI 4 beta includes the following bug fixes:

Revision history Minimize KakaoTalk window, bubble icon does not disappear Fix booting into safe mode or entering recovery mode after update Link does not open in some apps such as Instagram and Facebook Kiwoom Securities app does not run



Those running the third beta should receive the new update via an OTA soon. You can also manually check for the update via navigating to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. As mentioned above, the fourth beta is currently only live for the South Korean Galaxy Note 20/Ultra models.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and would like to try out the One UI 4 and Android 12, you can sign up for the beta program using the Samsung Member app.

Apart from the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is beta testing the One UI 4 update for several other flagships, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10.