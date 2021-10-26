Samsung rolls out November 2021 security patches early for the Galaxy S21 series

As it’s been doing for the past several months, Samsung has released new security patches ahead of its official schedule. The South Korean giant has started rolling out November 2021 security patches to several Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S21 series.

According to reports on our forums and Reddit, Samsung has begun rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which brings November 2021 security patches. The update weighs 227.49MB and has firmware version G99xBXXS3AUJ7. Besides the security patches and bug fixes, the update doesn’t pack any new features or improvements. Samsung has yet to publish the complete security bulletin detailing various vulnerabilities and security flaws fixed in this month’s update. The bulletin will likely be released early next month.

As mentioned above, the update has started hitting the Galaxy S21 series units in a few regions. We expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more countries/regions over the coming weeks. If you own a Galaxy S21 and want to check if the update is available for you, head over to Settings > Software update and tap on the “Download and Install” button. As always, the new security update should also be making its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 lineup, and foldables in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy S21 series owners can also get their hands on the latest Android 12 based One UI 4 beta. Interested users can enroll their Galaxy S21 in the beta program via the Samsung Members app. One UI 4 packs several exciting features, including new home screen widgets, a redesigned Quick Settings panel, new charging effects, improved multitasking experience, new Bixby Routines, and much more. Be sure to check out our in-depth review of One UI 4 to learn more about the latest software.

Samsung recently rolled out the third One UI 4 beta, which further polishes the software experience by fixing a log of bugs.