Samsung rolls out October 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21 series

We’re still a couple of days away from moving into the next month, but that’s not stopping Samsung from releasing October 2021 security patches for its flagship lineup. This isn’t the first time the South Korean giant has started rolling out new monthly security patches even before publishing the security bulletin. For several months now, the company has consistently bested other Android OEMs in rolling out monthly security updates. And that trend continues this month with an early release of the October 2021 update for the Galaxy S21 lineup.

According to various user reports, Samsung has started rolling out October 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update weighs roughly 284MB and has a fairly generic changelog stating “overall stability of functions.”

So far, the update has gone live in multiple European and Asian countries. We expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more markets soon. As we have seen with previous rollouts, the new security update should also be making its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 lineup, and foldables in the coming weeks.

If you reside in Germany or the Philippines, keep an eye out for the update in the coming days. To check if the October 2021 security update is available for you, head over to Settings > Software update and tap on the Download Install button.

Samsung is also working on the next major revision of its custom skin — One UI 4 based on Android 12. One UI 4 is currently available for the Galaxy S21 series in multiple markets through a beta program. If you’re interested in trying out the latest software, you can enroll your Galaxy S21 in the beta program using the Samsung Members app. To learn more about everything new in One UI 4, check out in-depth hands-on of the new UI.