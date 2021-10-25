Samsung rolls out third One UI 4 beta to the Galaxy S21 series

Last month, Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 Beta program, allowing select Galaxy S21 owners to try out the new Android 12 software ahead of the stable release. Earlier this month, Samsung released the second beta, which improved performance and fixed bugs related to virtual RAM, Samsung Keyboard, and more. Now the South Korean has started rolling out the third One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

One UI 4 Beta Overview: Hands-on with every feature in Samsung’s Android 12 update!

According to user reports on XDA forums, the third One UI 4 beta is now rolling out to the Galaxy S21 lineup. The update weighs 975MB and carries software version G998BXXU3ZUJG / G998BOXM3ZUJB / G998BXXU3ZUJB. In terms of new changes, the update improves voice command recognition in the camera app and fixes bugs like Bixby not working on the lock screen. The update is based on the stable AOSP 12.0 codebase and bumps the Android security patch level to November 2021.

The full update changelog for the third One UI 4 beta is as follows:

Fixed an error in which some menus were only partially translated, immediately after the FOTA

update

update Google AOSP (Google final release) was applied

Changed from glow to stretch in the Overscroll effect (Android 12)

Voice command recognition in the camera was improved

Pet lighting effect was applied

Fixed an error that caused the phone to restart after changing the theme

Fixed a problem that ended “Connection and text on other devices”

Fixed an error in which Bixby did not work on the Lock Screen

Fixed a problem with forced termination of the UI System

Other improvements were applied

The third One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 has started seeding to the Galaxy S21 owners. If your Galaxy S21 is enrolled in the beta program, you should receive the OTA notification soon. One UI 4 packs a plethora of new features and improvements, including a redesigned Quick Settings panel, new home screen widgets, improved dark mode, new charging animations, improved multitasking experience, and plenty more. To learn more about everything that’s new in the latest Samsung software, be sure to check out our in-depth review of One UI 4.