Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $450 $1200 Save $750 Get a fantastic deal during the Discover Samsung event that can save you up to $800 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. $450 at Samsung

Samsung's been dominating the Android smartphone scene for quite some time now, offering the best Android smartphones on the market. This year is no exception with the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy A54 5G taking top honors. But if you're looking for the best of the best, there's only one way to go, and that's with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While it can be a pricey option, the Discover Samsung event brings big discounts, with up to $800 in savings on the top-tier smartphone for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate that can take it from 1 to 120Hz. Not only do you get great color and contrast from the AMOLED panel, but you also get impressive brightness peaking at 1,750 nits. When it comes to the camera, there is no shortage of options here, with the device packing four cameras. You get a 200MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, dual-10MP telephoto, and a 12 front-facing camera for selfies.

It's powered by Qualcomm's best processor and Samsung even provides a little more than the competition with its own variant with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. The processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and there are internal storage options ranging from 256GB, all the way up to 1TB. With a 5,000mAh battery, you'll have plenty of juice to last all day, and the integrated S-Pen stylus will provide another kind of experience.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Year after year, Samsung manages to build the best smartphone out on the market, backed by excellent hardware quality and great software support. The phone is quite costly, but that's why it's a great time to buy, because the Discover Samsung event can save you up to $800. In this promotion, Samsung isn't lowering the price of its phone, but is instead increasing trade in values for a number of devices, offering more credit for your old smartphone.

You can score up to $750 in trade in credit, and Samsung is throwing in an extra $50 credit that can be used towards accessories, providing up to $800 in savings. Furthermore, the company is offering free services with the purchase of the phone like YouTube Premium for four months, six months of SiriusXM Streaming, three months of Spotify, two months of Adobe Lightroom, and more.