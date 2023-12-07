Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $2000 $3880 Save $1880 With this bundle, you're getting a fantastic 77-inch Samsung OLED TV with beautiful colors, and a 2.1 soundbar system that delivers impressive audio, all for $1880 less than the the retail price for both devices. $2000 at Best Buy

If you want to bring the theater experience home, you really can't go wrong with a large TV and premier sound system. Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so you can't go wrong with this brand. With that said, right now, you can grab this massive 77-inch Samsung OLED TV for just $1999.99. Furthermore, this deal also comes with a free soundbar, which is a great freebie if you're looking to flesh out that home theater setup.

What's great about Samsung's S89C OLED TV?

Well, the sheer size of this TV is one of its impressive features to start with, coming in at 77 inches. Of course, size doesn't mean much unless you're getting the best visual experience and this model doesn't disappoint with its OLED panel that produces vibrant colors and impressive black levels. Samsung's TV is backed by a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, ensuring that all your content, even if it's not in 4K, looks good on the screen.

The TV also brings fluid motion with its native 120Hz refresh rate, and it can even dial it up a notch with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro mode that can bump refresh rates as high as 144Hz when connected to a compatible PC. In addition to great visuals, the TV can also product some fantastic audio too with support for Dolby Atmos and the use of Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite. You can take the sound a step further by pairing it with a soundbar, which this bundle includes, providing more depth to your movies and TV shows.

Of course, you're going to get a pleasant experience when it comes to the menu system, providing a fluid experience thanks to its Tizen OS, providing easy access to video streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Those that love games will be happy to know that this TV also has Samsung's Gaming Hub, which allows users to enjoy AAA titles from popular game streaming services without a connected console or PC.

Overall, this bundle provides excellent value and delivers when it comes to pleasant visuals and audio. So if you've been looking to really take things to another level with your home theater setup, be sure to pick this up while you can, because this deal won't last long.