Samsung is known for making great TVs and even has two models currently on our own best TVs list. While the brand can make some amazing models, pricing can often become a factor, with some of its best models being a little on the pricier side. Luckily, we've found a great deal on Samsung's latest OLED model, with a sweet discount that knocks $600 off.

The company's 65-inch S90C series OLED TV has a sleek and slim design, features vibrant colors with deep black levels, and has a number of features that can further enhance the picture and audio experience. Now for a limited time, you can pick up this TV for 23% below its original retail price, making it an excellent option if you're looking to purchase an OLED TV.

What's great about the Samsung 55-inch S90C series TVs?

This Samsung 55-inch S90C series TV features incredible picture quality thanks to its OLED panel but also brings an enhanced experience thanks to its support for Quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite. In addition, the TV supports up to 144Hz, making it perfect if you want to connect a game console or PC.

If you're a casual gamer without a console, you'll be happy to know that you'll also get access to all popular game streaming services through Samsung Gaming Hub service, with access to services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others. In addition, you get support for smart home controls through multiple assistants like Amazon Alexa and Samsung's Bixby.

Overall, this is a great TV and features just the right amount of features for the price. As stated before, this TV is now on sale, coming in at $300 less than retail for a limited time. So if you've been looking to upgrade your TV or just want something new, this Samsung 55-inch S90C series TV is going to be a great option.