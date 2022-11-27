S95B Samsung OLED Smart TV (2022) Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV $1799.99 $2799.99 Save $1000 $1799.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S95B is one of the best OLED TVs in its lineup, offering Quantum Dot technology that enhances colors and increases details. The TV also has Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor, which specializes in upscaling content to 4K. Of course, with a TV like you can also expect the HDR to look absolutely stunning, thanks to Samsung's Quantum HDR OLED technology. The TV can also provide amazing sound with its multichannel TV speakers, Samsung Object Tracking Sound, and support for Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung S95B is also equipped with Samsung Smart TV Hub, consolidating all of your streaming services into one hub, making it easy to pick and choose what you want to watch. The TV is also compatible with the recently announced Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows users to play games using several game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, just to name a couple.

For the most part, this is a quality TV from Samsung that should satisfy most. The TV is available in two sizes, a 55-inch, and a 65-inch. Both models offer the same features and technology, with the only difference being their sizes. For a limited time, Samsung is knocking $1,000 off the 65-inch model, bringing it down to $1,799.99, while the 55-inch model is being discounted to $1449.99, which is $600 off of its retail price.

In addition to the Black Friday discount, Samsung is also throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is around a $45 value. Furthermore, it is also throwing in a free Xbox controller, so you can enjoy some quality gaming. If this TV sounds like something you need, it's probably best to purchase it while you can, as the sale won't last long. If you're thinking about other TVs, be sure to check out our best Black Friday deals so far.