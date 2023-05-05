If you've been shopping for a TV, chances are you've seen an absurd amount of options available, with prices ranging from dirt cheap to eye-wateringly expensive. While it can be overwhelming at times, there's really no better time to buy, with plenty of options for every budget. Of course, if you're looking to get your hands on some of the best TVs on the market, you're usually going to end up paying a premium unless you can snag yourself a good deal. Well, if you're interested in getting yourself one of the best OLED TVs out right now, we've found an incredible deal that knocks up to $1,200 off the MSRP of Samsung's S95B OLED 4K TV, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the S95B OLED 4K TV?

There's a reason Samsung's S95B OLED 4K TV stands at the top of most best TV lists, and that's because you get a TV that not only looks stylish, but also packs quite a punch when it comes to its video and audio capabilities. Samsung's OLED technology outputs brilliant colors and brightness, while also providing excellent contrast thanks to the TV's 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. Whether you're watching 4K content or upscaling older movies and TV shows, the S95B can handle it all and make it look good with its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling.

If you're a sound buff, you'll be happy to know that you'll get impressive audio thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technology. The TV is capable of producing immersive and rich sound thanks to its six dedicated speakers, two of which that are up-firing, so you'll be able to hear the action from all angles. Let's not forget the software, with Samsung's Smart TV Hub making it easy to access all your content in one place, and its Gaming Hub providing users with access to some of the best game streaming services available.

Why buy a S95B OLED 4K TV today?

Well if being one of the best TVs out there isn't a good enough reason, the massive discount from its MSRP should make it an easy purchase, especially if you're looking for an OLED TV. The TV is available in two sizes, coming in at 55-inches and 65-inches. The 55-inch model is being discounted by $900, while the 65-inch model is getting $1,200 off. This sales won't be around for long so make sure to pick up your TV while you can from Samsung.com, Best Buy, or Amazon.