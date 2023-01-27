Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV $1768 $3000 Save $1232 Getting a new TV is an investment, no matter how much it will cost. If you're going to buy a high-end smart TV, however, it's always great to do this when there's a massive discount attached, such as the $1,200 that was shaved off the price for this incredible Samsung 65-inch S95B 4K TV. This super thin TV comes with a barely-there bezel, fantastic contrast, and crisp images—everything you could want from a TV with an MSRP of $3,000. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy $1768 at Amazon

Few things are more enjoyable than kicking back with friends and family to watch a game or your favorite show. With Super Bowl just around the corner, we can't help but mention that the anticipation for the big game has been driving TV prices down these past few weeks. That's precisely the case with the Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV. This 65-inch Samsung model was our favorite 2022 TV, costing a massive $3,000. Ahead of the Super Bowl, however, the price has dropped by an incredible 40%, meaning you'll pay just $1,800 to get it into your living room. Amazon has it for a bit under that price, but the stocks don't seem too high, so you may want to hurry up if you want to grab the last pieces.

The Samsung S95B smart TV has an OLED display that renders rich colors and deep contrasts. Under the hood, the TV uses a Neural Quantum processor that upscales images to 4K. Therefore, anything you watch is optimized to 4K quality or as close as possible. This way, you won't have to hunt down 4K content on streaming platforms anymore, so you get the most out of your TV. Thanks to the Dolby Atmos capabilities, its sound output is also fantastic. This helps you feel as if you were at the cinema whenever you kick back and watch a movie at home. Since the TV is discounted by a massive $1,200, now's the perfect time to add it to your cart and bring it home.