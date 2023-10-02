Samsung S95C 4K OLED Extra $100 off with TV trade-in $2900 $3300 Save $400 Samsung's S95C series are some of the best TVs that you can currently purchase and right now, the brand is offering a massive discount that drops the price by $400. Furthermore, you can earn an additional $100 off by trading in an old TV. $2900 at Samsung

This is one of the best TVs on the market right now. While this 65-inch model typically comes priced in at $3300, for a limited time, you can score this TV for much less, with the current promotion knocking $400 off, bringing the price down to $2900. If that wasn't a good enough discount, you can now trade in any old TV and get an extra $100 off. Samsung will come pick up that TV when the new one is delivered.

What's great about Samsung S95C series TVs?

The Samsung S95C series offers a sleek design with an extremely svelte look thanks to the brand's Infinity One Design. In order to keep things looking seamless when it comes to connecting devices, the brand offers its Slim One Connect system, that allows devices to be attached to the TV yet remain out of sight.

When it comes to the actual visuals of the TV, you're going to get vibrant colors and impressive contrast thanks to its beautiful OLED panel. Furthermore, Samsung's Quantum HDR OLED+ technology will make enhancements on the fly to provide the brightest whites and deepest black levels. While native 4K content is going to be ideal, the TV can upscale all content thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling technology that will make even old movies and TV shows look great.

Of course, in addition to fantastic picture quality, you're also going to get impressive audio thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. If you ever want to enhance the audio further with a sound bar, Samsung's Q-Symphony feature will provide seamless audio between the integrated speakers and added sound bar for the best possible sound experience.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that the TV can max out at 144Hz when connected to a compatible PC, and top out at 120Hz when connected to a console. And even if you don't own a console or PC, you can still enjoy high-quality gaming with Samsung's Gaming Hub service that will provide easy access to all the best game streaming services like Nvidia's GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

You really can't go wrong with this TV, with Samsung running its promotion that will provide an additional $100 credit towards the purchase, just by trading in any old TV. As stated before, Samsung will pick up the old one when they deliver the new one, making the process seamless and hassle-free. So if you've been looking for a new TV, be sure to grab this one while you can.