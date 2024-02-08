Samsung S95C 4K OLED $1798 $3096 Save $1298 Samsung's S95C is currently the best TV you can buy on the market. This bundle includes the 55-inch model and also comes with a wireless soundbar. It's now priced well below its retail price, coming in at just $1,797.99 for a limited time. $1798 at Amazon

If you've been eyeing a new TV, this bundle is going to be for you. It includes a 55-inch Samsung S95C TV and also comes with an S-series wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar. The S95C by Samsung is one of the best TVs on the market right now, offering impressive colors, excellent sound, fantastic software, and more. Right now, you can score this stellar bundle for 41% off, which is going to save you $1,297.99 on the retail price.

What's great about Samsung S95C series TVs?

You might already know that OLED TVs are some of the best you can buy. But what you might not know is that they can be dim when compared to other TV technologies out there, which can be a problem if you're looking to put one in a brightly lit area like a living room. Of course, that's where Samsung's Quantum Dot OLED technology comes into play, offering a brighter picture with more vibrant colors and excellent black levels. You won't find a better image than what the S95C series delivers.

In addition to fantastic picture quality, you're also going to get a TV that's slim and sleek, with a design that's meant to minimize cable clutter thanks to the brand's Slim One Connect accessory. Not only will all your modern TV shows and movies look good on screen, but Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor is going to tackle all your older programming too, with impressive 4K upscaling that can really bring older films into the modern age.

Furthermore, you're also going to get impressive sound with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. These technologies can combine to really fill a room with immersive audio. And since this bundle comes with an S-series soundbar, you're going to be able to take things to another level with Q-Symphony. Q-Symphony can maximize the audio experience by combining the TV's built-in speakers with the added soundbar.

If you're someone that loves to game, the TV's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro can crank up refresh rates to 144Hz when connected to a compatible device. If you don't have a game console or computer, Samsung's Gaming Hub can still keep you in the loop with some of the best game streaming services available, like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others.

As stated before, this is the best TV you can buy right now. If you've been thinking about purchasing something new, or just needed to upgrade, don't miss out on this fantastic deal. If you manage to pick one up, don't forget to grab some new HDMI cables to really enhance the experience.