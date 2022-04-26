Samsung sale event includes discounts on Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 3, and more

Samsung has promotional events all the time, in addition to the usual sales on individual products. The Galaxy S22 series just dropped to its lowest prices yet on Amazon, including new lows on the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, but now Samsung has a new wave of sales on more devices. The deals are labelled as Mother’s Day sales, but before you freak out that you forgot the day was coming up, Mother’s Day in the United States is May 8 — the last day these deals will be available.

First up, Samsung’s online store is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. That means the 256GB model is the typical price of the 128GB configuration, the 512GB is the usual price of the 256GB model, and so on. The base 128GB sizes on all three Galaxy S22 phones are unchanged, so if you don’t need the extra storage, the above-mentioned Amazon deal is the better option.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale for $300 off, starting at $1,499.99 for the 256GB model. That price has been around for a while, but Samsung is now also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 and $100 in Google Play credit. Samsung also has the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $100 off (again, same price it has been at for a while), with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, $50 of Google Play Store credit. Finally, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 are $50 off the usual prices.

Samsung also told XDA Developers that it has increased the maximum trade-in credit for the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3. However, the values on trade-ins are changing constantly, and also depend on you having the specific phone or tablets to trade in that Samsung wants the most.