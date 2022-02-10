Samsung says Galaxy Watch 4 and future watches will get four years of updates

Yesterday, Samsung officially lifted the curtains off its first 2022 flagship lineup. The newly announced Galaxy S22 series represents the best that Samsung has to offer in the traditional smartphone form factor. All three phones pack amazing hardware, and that, together with Samsung’s new commitment to provide up to four years of Android OS updates, make them the most enticing offerings on the market right now. However, this extended software support isn’t just exclusive to smartphones. Samsung says it will provide the same level of support for its smartwatches as well.

In a blog post announcing its new software support commitment, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic would get up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS updates. In addition, the company also promised that future Galaxy Watches would be subject to the same level of software support. Meaning the Galaxy Watch 5, or whatever the next Samsung watch ends up being called, would also be eligible for four years of OS updates.

Eligible Galaxy devices with up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung2 include:

Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices

The Galaxy Watch 4 is already the best Wear OS-powered smartwatch on the market and this level of software support further cements its status as such.

The news comes shortly after Samsung issued a big software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The latest update, which will start rolling out today, brings a new interval target feature, a sleep coaching program, new body composition insights, and additional watch face customizations. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also set to receive the ability to stream music on the YouTube Music app and Google Assistant support in a future update.

What do you think about Samsung’s new software support commitment for the Galaxy Watch 4 series? Let us know in the comments below.