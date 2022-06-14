For the next two weeks, Samsung will repair your phone’s cracked screen for just $50

But only if you meet certain criteria

During its quarterly Discover Samsung event, Samsung is offering up to 80% off on screen repairs for select devices. The promotion is open for US residents from now until June 27, and it requires you to use Samsung’s mail-in service for the repair. If you’re a US resident with a fairly recent Samsung Galaxy smartphone and want to get its screen repaired, here’s everything you need to know about the promotional offer.

Which Samsung Galaxy smartphones are eligible for the $50 screen repair promotion?

As you’d expect, the promotion is limited to select Samsung Galaxy devices. If you have any of the following Samsung phones, you can get its screen repaired for just $50.

Galaxy S series Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9 Plus Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Plus Galaxy S10 5G Galaxy S10e Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note series Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

All Galaxy A series devices

Samsung’s website states that the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, all Galaxy J series devices, and all Galaxy S and Note series devices older than the Galaxy S9 are not eligible for the promotion.

What’s the catch?

If your Samsung device is eligible for the offer, here are a couple of additional details you should know about the promotional offer:

Screen repairs under this promotion only include the replacement of damaged/cracked front display. Motherboard replacements or any repairs needed due to water damage are not covered. All additional repairs will cost extra.

To be eligible for the promotion, the device’s frame, the area around the display meeting the frame bezel, must be free of dents or deep scratches around the edge of the device and the frame must not be bent.

Customers are required to have a Samsung account, and they can only start the repair process using the mail-in service option on Samsung’s website. However, the promotion is not limited to devices purchased on Samsung’s website.

The offer is only applicable to residents of the 50 states of the United States of America and Washington, D.C.

UBreakIFix, Best Buy, and other Samsung repair partners are not participating in the promotion.

The promotion is limited to one repair per customer.

Are you eligible for the promotion? Click on the link below to get your $50 screen repair right away!

