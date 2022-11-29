The difference is night and day if you compare the right-to-repair movement now and maybe five years ago. It has become stronger over the past couple of years, and companies have even stepped in, providing tools, manuals, and parts so that customers can repair their own devices if they choose to. While Samsung wasn't early in support of the movement, it did partner with iFixit over the summer, providing parts for some of its most popular products like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S7 Plus tablet.

Now it looks Samsung could be taking things even further if a newly unearthed patent comes to fruition. The folks at SamMobile managed to find a trademark application from Samsung for something called "SELF REPAIR ASSISTANT." The trademark application looks to be for an app that will assist with the self-repair and self-maintenance of smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and earbuds.

While it doesn't go much further than that, SamMobile offers its two cents by stating that this app could be used for that customers so that they can gain a better understanding of their Samsung devices and how to repair them. It goes further and states that this app might have documents and resources similar to iFixit but in the form of a dedicated app instead of a website.

Of course, this is just a trademark application, so there is no telling whether this will actually come about as an actual product. But in the meantime, there's plenty of room for speculation, along with a simple logo that we can feast our eyes on. For the time being, current repairs of Samsung devices in the United States are handled by over 2,000 authorized service locations which a majority are housed at Best Buy and UBreakiFix stores. Samsung also provides in-person service, and you can also mail your device in as well.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office

Via: SamMobile