If you have a Samsung Galaxy S22 or a Galaxy Book Pro laptop, you can now repair your own device without sending it to Samsung.

Samsung has announced an expansion of its self-repair program, which it runs in partnership with iFixit. Starting today, customers in the United States can order repair parts for multiple new devices, including the Galaxy S22 family of smartphones and the first pair of laptops to be part of the program: The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

On the smartphone side, customers will be able to order parts including the display assembly, rear glass, and charging port. For laptops, the repair parts include the case front and rear, display, battery, touchpad, power button, and rubber feet. That should give you access to most of the essential components that might need repairing over time.

There's a bit of a caveat with repairing Samsung's laptops, however, because the only models added to the program are the 15-inch size variants. If you chose the 13-inch version of either laptop, including the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, you're still not eligible for the program, at least for now.

The Samsung self-repair program started back in August 22, and so far it has supported the Galaxy S20 and S21 families of smartphones, plus the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet, so it's still far from covering all of the company's devices, even its flagship ones. You may notice that the entire Tab S8 family is absent, and notably, when it comes to laptops, Samsung has only added models from 2020 to the program. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series is also not part of it.

Still, the fight for the right to repair is bearing some fruits, and it's great to see companies embrace it, even if it's happening somewhat slowly. Having a more affordable alternative to sending your device into an expensive repair service is always welcome, even if most consumers probably won't end up using it. This kind of offering also potentially makes it easier for third-party repair providers to get access to parts, which expands the places you can go to if you want a cheaper alternative than Samsung's official repair services.