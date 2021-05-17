Samsung will showcase these next-gen displays at Display Week 2021

The Society for Information Display (SID) will host the Display Week 2021 exhibition this week, where several display manufacturers will showcase their latest display tech. Today, Samsung Display announced that it will participate in the exhibition, and it has revealed some crucial information about the next-gen display tech that it will showcase at the event.

In a recent post, Samsung Display has revealed that it will unveil its next-gen OLED technologies during the virtual exhibition. These include a multi-foldable OLED panel called S-foldable, a foldable monitor, a rolling OLED display, and an under panel camera solution. Here’s everything we know about these new displays at the moment:

S-foldable

The S-foldable is a new type of OLED panel that can fold in multiple ways. Samsung Display claims that users will be able to fold the 7.2-inch panel twice, both inwards and outwards. As shown in the image attached below, a device featuring such a panel will include two bi-fold hinges, allowing users to fold it inwards and outwards.

The concept device shown in the image can be used as a smartphone when folded twice and as a tablet when completely unfurled. Samsung will share a video of this concept device during the exhibition. We’ll embed the video in this post as soon as it goes live.

17-inch foldable

Along with the S-foldable, Samsung will showcase a 17-inch foldable OLED panel at Display Week 2021. The company claims that this 17-inch panel would serve as a portable monitor when unfolded and as a tablet when folded in a 4:3 ratio.

As you can see in the attached image, the 17-inch foldable panel looks a lot like the Microsoft Surface Duo with slimmer bezels and no visible hinge in the middle.

Slideable OLED display

Samsung Display will also showcase a slideable OLED panel at the exhibition, which might work like the panel we saw on the OPPO X 2021 concept phone late last year. According to the company, the display will maintain the shape of a traditional smartphone when closed and offer a large screen experience when rolled open.

The concept image from Samsung shows a device that looks a lot like the OPPO X 2021, with a panel that expands to the right. While Samsung hasn’t shared any information about the sliding mechanism at the moment, we expect to learn more in the coming days.

Under Panel Camera

Finally, Samsung will showcase an under panel camera (UPC) solution during Display Week 2021. Samsung first showcased this technology early this year, when it shared a preview video of a laptop called Samsung Blade Bezel, featuring the under-display camera solution.

Samsung will likely showcase the same product during the exhibition, as it has shared a similar concept image. The concept image included in Samsung’s announcement shows a laptop with razor-thin bezels, featuring a circle marking the UPC area near the top bezel.

Additionally, Samsung Display will release 27 research papers on various topics, ranging from next-gen light-emitting materials to TFT device tech, at Display Week 2021. The company will share videos highlighting all announcements on its official YouTube channel this week. We’ll update this post with all relevant information as soon as it’s released.

It’s worth noting that LG’s display wing will also participate in the Display Week 2021 exhibition. According to a recent report from The Elec, the company will unveil a couple of innovative OLED products at the event, including an 83-inch OLED TV panel, a Cinematic Sound OLED that will be capable of producing sound from the screen without a separate speaker, rollable OLED panels, transparent OLED panels, OLED panels for augmented reality applications, and more.