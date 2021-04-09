Samsung’s Smart Monitor range comes with built-in DeX, Microsoft 365, Netflix, YouTube, and more

With the pandemic changing our lives and the way we work, Samsung has introduced a new range of smart monitors in India. These come with built-in apps alongside mobile and PC connectivity options. The ‘Do-It-All’ monitors include apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, and more while offering the ability to remotely connect with a PC and edit documents using Microsoft 365.

These monitors come with Samsung’s Smart Hub, built on its Tizen-based Smart TV platform, and offer OTT content. Simultaneously, these monitors can connect to a laptop or desktop PC, and you can even connect a Samsung smartphone through Samsung DeX. According to Samsung, these monitors come with a 3-side borderless display with advanced eye comfort technology reducing strain, Flicker-Free technology to remove any screen flicker, and an Eye Saver Mode to minimize emitted blue light.

“The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multitask seamlessly. At Samsung, we believe in bringing impactful innovations and our new Smart Monitor is an example of that. Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as Smart Monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertain oneself,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor range is being offered in two models – the M7 comes with 4K UHD resolution in 32-inch screen size and the M5 that supports full-HD resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes. As per the official specifications, both the M7 and M5 feature VA panels, with 250-nits of brightness and offer support for HDR10. These come with two HDMI 2.0 ports (one with ARC support) and two USB Type-A ports. The 4K variant comes with three USB Type-A ports and a USB-C port with 65W charging. There is built-in Wi-Fi 5 as well as Bluetooth 4.2 along with built-in 10W speakers. You can also give voice commands using the microphone built into the remote control, although Samsung only lists Bixby and SmartThings, so no Alexa or Google Assistant here.

These will be available in India from April 9 starting at ₹28,000 via Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores. The Smart Monitors will be available at an introductory price of ₹21,999 for a limited period.

