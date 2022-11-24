Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $499.99 $699.99 Save $200 The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a sharp 4K display for your computer, but it can also be used on its own to access streaming apps like Netflix, and it even includes a 5MP camera for high-quality video calls and meetings. You can save $200 on it right now, bringing it just under $500. $499.99 at Samsung $499.99 at Amazon

Monitors don't always have to be just for your computer, and the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is the best example of that. On top of being one of the best productivity monitors around, this monitor runs Tizen so you can use it on its own to access media apps like Netflix, Disney+, and so on. It even includes a webcam that you can easily attach to the top of the monitor for video calls and meetings. All of that usually costs $699.99, but thanks to a big Black Friday deal, you can get it for just $499.99, a very tempting price for such a versatile monitor.

Let's start with the basics: The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 has a 32-inch VA panel, which can reach up to 400 nits of brightness for easy visibility in any room you put it in. It comes in 4K resolution, so it looks very sharp, and it supports HDR10+, so you can enjoy some HDR content on it, too.

In terms of connectivity, it has a USB Type-C port, which means you can connect it to your laptop with a single cable to not only connect the monitor itself, but also to charge your laptop at the same time. Aside from that, there's a micro HDMI port too, if you prefer connecting that way. The Samsung Smart Monitor also supports wireless casting with Apple AirPlay support and Samsung phones can also connect wirelessly to use Samsung DeX. And of course, you can use the monitor on its own, and it will feel much like a Samsung smart TV, with access to all the apps you already know.

One last highlight of the Smart Monitor M8 is that it comes with a Slim Fit Camera, which is a webcam that attaches magnetically to the back of the monitor to power video calls and meetings. Since it's a fairly high-resolution camera, this can be a big upgrade from your laptop webcam, so it can make your remote work experience that much better, too.

All of this makes for a fantastic monitor for almost anyone, and if the $700 price tag was prohibitive for you, this discount to just $500 means right now is the best time to buy it.