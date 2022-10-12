The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is down to just $500 at Amazon, and it includes a webcam

Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 as part of its Prime Early Access sale. With an official list price of $729.99, you can now grab this excellent monitor for just $499.99, which is a fantastic deal for what you’re getting here. This deal is only available for the green color option at Amazon, but you can also find the monitor for $579.99 on Samsung’s website in a range of colors.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is unique in that it’s more than a monitor – it also runs Tizen, which is the same operating system that powers Samsung smart TVs. That means that if you don’t have a computer connected to it, you can use apps like Netflix or Disney+ to watch content on the monitor without any other device. It even includes cloud-based Microsoft Office apps, you can connect a keyboard and work without a desktop PC. You can also use Samsung DeX on your phone for a PC-like experience or Apple AirPlay to cast content to the monitor.

Connecting to your PC is pretty easy, too, using a single USB Type-C cable that can also charge your laptop or pass through data to the built-in USB ports. It’s also just a great screen. This is a 32-inch panel with Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and it supports HDR10+, and it can reach up to 400 nits of brightness. It’s ideal for office use, with plenty of space for multitasking with different apps.

On top of all that, this monitor comes with a webcam that attaches magnetically at the top. The camera supports features like face tracking and auto zoom, so it can keep you in view even if you move around during a call.

Aside from the Smart Monitor M8, Samsung is also discounting the cheaper Smart Monitor M7 and Smart Monitor M5. These discounts are similar across Amazon and Samsung, and you can check them out below:

All of these can be great deals depending on what you’re looking for, so be sure to take a look and see what fits your needs and budget.