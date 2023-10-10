Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $370 $700 Save $330 Samsung's Smart Monitor M80B not only gives you a large 32-inch panel in a super-sharp 4K resolution, but it also includes a webcam to make calls and meetings more convenient. Plus, it runs smart TV apps by itself. This deal brings it to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. $370 at Amazon

Looking to upgrade your PC setup during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days? This deal on Samsung's 4K Smart Monitor M8 (M80B) is for you. Samsung has slashed the price all the way down to a measly $369.99, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this model. It's only been lower once, but it hasn't been this cheap in many months, so now is the time to get on it.

Why the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is an amazing deal

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is one of the most interesting monitors on the market for a couple of reasons. First off, it's a large 32-inch screen and it comes in a very sharp 4K resolution, so it's great for productivity as well as watching movies and videos. You'll have a pretty big canvas to feast your eyes on.

It gets even more interesting thanks to the included SlimFit Webcam, though. This is a magnetic 5MP camera that attaches to the top of the monitor and it can greatly improve your meetings and calls with high-quality video. If you have a desktop PC, it's an easy way to add a monitor and webcam to your setup, but even if you have a laptop, you might want to keep it closed while using the big screen, so having a built-in webcam is very useful, not to mention it's likely a much better camera than the one in your laptop.

Another highlight of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is that it runs the Tizen operating system, which Samsung uses in its smart TVs (hence it being called a smart monitor). What that means is you have access to all kinds of smart TV apps even when you don't have your PC connected. You can watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more right on the monitor without anything else. You can also share content via AirPlay, and it can even access cloud versions of Microsoft 365 apps so you can get work done without a PC at all.

All of this officially costs $700, though it's lately been in the sub-$500 most of the time. But this huge discount brings it to just $370, and it's one of the best prices we've ever seen for it. It has been a little lower before, but that was all the way back in February, so deals this good don't come around often. That being said, you can check out other fantastic Prime Day monitor deals if this one isn't for you.