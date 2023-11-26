Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor Great smart monitor A 4K display, webcam, smart OS, speakers, & more $400 $700 Save $300 Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is a feature-rich, premium display at full price. It sports multiple inputs, a webcam, great speakers, and a smart OS. While it's a solid buy at MSRP, you can snag it now for just $400. That's a stunning 43% off, and it'll net you savings of $300. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

If you've been waiting for a mind-blowing deal on a monitor for Cyber Monday, you're in luck: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is packed with features and offers an insane limited-time discount. There are plenty of great deals on monitors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that provide great display quality on the budget. But it's the other features Samsung includes on the M8 that make it the smartest monitor you can buy. There's a 32-inch 4K display panel, a webcam, built-in speakers, multiple input ports, and a handy smart OS here to make the M8 a well-rounded monitor. Most importantly, a 43% Cyber Monday discount slashes $300 off this monitor, bringing it down to an all-time low price of $400.

Why you'll love the Samsung Smart Monitor M8

You won't find a better feature set in a $400 monitor

Source: Samsung

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is an excellent mix between a great monitor and a great TV. Smart TVs have had various smart features built-in for years, like having a native OS that lets you stream movies, music, and more without needing another device. Now, Samsung has brought that same technology to its M8 series of smart monitors. That makes this particular monitor excellent for dual-purpose use as a productivity monitor and a small TV. If you watch movies and TV with your monitor frequently, you'll love how you can switch between your PC and Samsung's smart OS with just a few presses of the included remote.

As for the display itself, you'll find a 32-inch, 4K panel on the Samsung M8. It uses an LED display and features a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for productivity applications. You can also connect multiple devices to the monitor, as it includes a USB-C port and an HDMI port. For other accessories, you can take advantage of two USB-A ports as well.

Samsung's M8 also makes sense as a work-from-home solution, since it includes a webcam and built-in speakers too. It's the closest you can get to an all-in-one experience while still getting to use the great PC you already own. The great part about this deal is that you don't need to use every feature on the M8 to make it an excellent value. Just getting a 4K monitor of this quality for $400 is pretty nice, and all the other smart features are a sweet bonus. This is the lowest price we've seen on the smartest monitor you can buy, so it won't be here for long.