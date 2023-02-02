Towards the end of last year, we started hearing rumors that Samsung's Galaxy S23 series could offer support for some kind of satellite communication service. While it was never confirmed, many were insistent that it was coming, partly due to Qualcomm's announcement during CES 2023, where it shared that it would launch a satellite-based two-way communication system on smartphones equipped with its top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. But during this year's Galaxy Unpacked event, we didn't hear one peep regarding satellite communication, which left many a bit confused. Now, we have answers, as TM Roh, Samsung's President and Head of Mobile Experience Business has chimed in.

According to Roh, who spoke with CNET, Samsung understands the value of a feature like satellite communication and connectivity, but also stated that the functionality at this point is quite limited. Furthermore, it looks like Samsung will jump in when the timing is right and the technology is ready. While this is sound thinking and Roh has a point, Samsung has been known to release devices that have the "everything but the kitchen sink" approach, featuring every possible thing you'd want from a smartphone and its software.

For now, it looks like Apple will be the sole smartphone manufacturer that will offer satellite communication. While iPhones and Apple Watches can communicate using satellites, the feature is quite limited. But things could change dramatically by the end of the year, with companies like Qualcomm and even T-Mobile vowing to provide satellite coverage to its customers, with the latter doing so in partnership with SpaceX.

As far as Android devices go, we've seen support being offered, with Google's senior vice president of Android, Hiroshi Lockheimer, who was at Galaxy Unpacked, sharing in the past that the company was designing the next iteration of Android with support for satellites. While all of this is quite exciting, we'll for now just have to wait and see what smartphones will offer satellite communication in the later part of the year. Perhaps Samsung will introduce the feature with its more premium foldable smartphones sometime in the summer. If you're interested, you can now pre-order all the Galaxy S23 series devices.

Source: CNET