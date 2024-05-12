Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $70 $100 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with dust and water resistance, huge battery life, and easy connectivity with SmartThings app. Best of all, the 4-pack is now down to its lowest price yet. $70 at Amazon

Smart trackers can really come in handy if you're someone that's forgetful or frequently going on trips. The device is compact and requires little maintenance. Best of all, they are extremely durable, which means that they can pretty much survive any scenario you throw at them. While the Apple's AirTag is the most popular out of the bunch, but Samsung does make its own version called the SmartTag 2.

This device offers the same types of benefits and is the perfect accessory if you're using a Samsung Galaxy phone. Best of all, you can score a pretty good discount on a 4-pack right now, with a 30% price drop that brings it down to just $17.50 a piece or $70 for four. And of course, since it's coming from Amazon, you're going to get fast shipping and easy returns.

What's great about the Samsung SmartTag 2?

The Samsung SmartTag 2 features a newly redesigned outer chassis that's actually pretty sleek and has some really useful elements, like its circular opening that makes it easy to attach to keychains. And while the exterior looks good, you should also know that this thing is ultra durable, with an IP67 rating that will keep dust and moisture out.

Despite its compact size, the SmartTag 2 offers impressive battery life, coming in at 700 days of use at its max. What's great about this is that when it's time to change the battery, you'll be notified, and then you can just swap out the common button battery for a new one, and then it's back to full power. Locating your lost items is easy using Samsung's accompanying app.

And with support for Ultra-wideband (UWB), you're going to get direct instructions on where your items are, making it easy to locate the things you need when you need it. And if that wasn't enough, the SmartTag also has a small speaker, which can provide alerts when you're nearby to make it even easier to find what you're looking for.

Perhaps the only caveat is that you need to use these trackers with a supported Samsung device like a Galaxy phone or tablet. But if you are a Galaxy device owner, this is going to be one of the best trackers to buy, especially at its current discount rate that brings it down to its lowest price ever. So get it while you can, because this deal is an absolute steal.