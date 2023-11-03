Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 4-pack $80 $92 Save $12 A simple device that can make it so you never lose anything ever again. The Samsung Galaxy SmatTag 2 provides accurate tracking, up to 1.5 years of battery life, and is dust and water-resistant. Right now, you can score this 4-pack of trackers for just $80, knocking $12 off its retail price for a limited time. $80 at Amazon

It's a huge pain to lose your keys, wallet or other valuables. But with modern tracking devices, you can easily keep tabs on all your things, and best of all it doesn't cost a lot money to do so. While Apple's AirTags are the most popular devices for keeping track of your things, Samsung also has its own line of tracking devices called Galaxy SmartTag. While these devices typically cost $29.99 for just one, you can now score a 4-pack bundle for $80, bringing the price of one tracker down to just $20.

When it comes ot the capabilities of Samsung's Galaxy SmarTag 2, despite its small and compact size, the device packs a lot of technology, featuring a durable outer shell with an IP67 rating to keep out dust and moisture, and up to 500 days of battery life. Tracking is also made easy thanks to a custom app that can clearly show you on a map where things are.

If that wasn't clear enough, when you get near a device, you can also gain more detailed directions to the device with arrow notifications thanks to support for Ultra-wideband (UWB). And if you're close by but still can't find it, the SmartTag 2 has a speaker that can let out an audible alert to make it easier to find.

This 4-pack comes with two white and two black SmartTag 2 devices. As stated before, this is a fantastic deal since one SmartTag 2 typically retails for $29.99. But this bundle drops the price down to just $20 each, costing $79.99 for a pack of four. So if you've been thinking about picking up some for your luggage, bicycle or other items of importance, now's going to be a great time to buy.