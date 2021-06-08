Samsung is overhauling its aging SmartThings app

SmartThings is Samsung’s smart device platform, similar to Amazon Alexa (without the virtual assistant) or Google Home. It ties together Samsung’s own products and thousands of third-party devices and platforms, but the app has needed some attention for a while. The app’s design has never quite fit in with One UI, and without tabbed organization, looking for a specific device could take a while. Thankfully, Samsung is finally giving the SmartThings app a much-needed overhaul.

The app update is supposedly rolling out to Android devices starting today, and the iOS app will receive a similar update soon. Samsung is ditching the hamburger menu for a new tabbed design, with buttons for Favorites, Devices, Life (recommended services and devices), Automations, and Menu (for additional settings). No more multiple taps to check what your TV is doing.

“The eponymous mobile and Windows desktop applications now feature the enhanced updates,” Samsung said in its announcement. “As part of SmartThings’ ongoing commitment to simplify the connected home experience, the new interface offers an easier, more robust user journey, and faster load times with a brand-new interface.”

The new design is just the latest change to the SmartThings platform over the past few months. Android Auto support was added in January, allowing people to quickly access smart home devices from their car (e.g. turning on the thermostat at home while you’re driving back from work). Samsung also started publicly testing a web dashboard for SmartThings in April, and a new Windows 10 app was released in May alongside the Galaxy Book Pro.