Samsung launches SmartThings Labs to let users test new features

Samsung SmartThings has launched a new initiative called SmartThings Labs that will allow users to test some features out early. Users who participate in the program can then provide feedback directly to Samsung, potentially shaping how these features are developed and launched.

The new program will lets participants test experimental functions in the SmartThings app. Engadget reports there are currently eight experiments to check out, including a universal remote, a gentle wake-up feature, and something called “turn it off when I leave;” the latter feature will automatically turn off lights and other devices when no motion is detected in your home.

“We are committed to enhancing our user experience and SmartThings Labs allows users to be actively engaged in our testing process, providing valuable feedback for our engineers,” Samsung Electronics corporate vice president Jaeyeon Jung said. “The goal is to allow SmartThings users to enjoy useful and practical features, which may join the commercial SmartThings app one day.”

These are just a few of the features coming to SmartThings Labs. The company said it has plans to introduce more experimental functions in the coming months, including a feature that will turn old Galaxy devices into cameras and monitors, according to Engadget. Samsung previously announced the latter feature as part of its Galaxy Upcycling strategy.

SmartThings Labs sounds like a cool way to get involved with determining what features come to the SmartThings app. At the very least, it’s great to see Samsung soliciting feedback from users. What we don’t see, however, is a way for users to suggest new features entirely, similar to the way OnePlus gets the community involved.

As of now, only SmartThings users on Android in the U.S. and South Korea will have access to SmartThings Labs. To participate, tap the menu on SmartThings app, select SmartApps, and SmartThings Labs.