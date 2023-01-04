CES 2023 is in full stride in Las Vegas, and we're covering all the news coming from the show floor and press releases, which means plenty of new announcements from some of the biggest companies in tech. Today, Samsung announced the SmartThings Station, a smart hub that also doubles as a wireless charging pad.

With the new SmartThings Station, users will have a physical button that they can use to easily trigger routines in their environment of choice. Best of all, the hub is easy to set up, with a pop-up message that will show up on a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone when first powered on. Users will even have the option to set up devices by scanning QR codes. Since the device doesn't have a display, a smartphone or tablet will become the primary tool users will use to set up the new smart hub device.

The SmartThings Station will allow for easy integration of all supported Samsung smart home products, including other third-party devices that support Matter. At the touch of a button, you can set routines that can power on, turn off, or even devices to predetermined states with just the touch of a button. One of the examples that Samsung lists is pressing the button right before bed to trigger turning off the lights, closing the blinds, and lowering the temperature of your home.

The SmartThings Station isn't stuck to just one routine and can actually store up to three, and can be activated with a short, long, and double press. Of course, if you're away from home, you can always open the SmartThings app from your mobile phone or tablet to control your routines from a remote location.

Furthermore, the hub has integrated SmartThings Find, allowing you to easily located your Galaxy devices around the house with ease. As mentioned prior, the button also acts as a wireless charging pad, meaning you can place your compatible device and get up to 15W charging speeds. The SmartThings Station will be available in the United States and Korea, being made available in two colors, black and white. While there isn't a price, you can expect to see it one Samsung's website and local retailers sometime in February in the US.