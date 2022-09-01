Samsung SmartThings now lets you sync your Philips Hue lights to music from various streaming services

Although the Philips Hue app already offers Spotify support to let users sync their lights to music, it doesn’t provide a similar integration for other music streaming services. However, if you’re using a Samsung phone, you can now use SmartThings to sync your Philips Hue lights to music from various streaming services.

Samsung SmartThings has announced a partnership with Philips Hue to bring music sync support to more users. Thanks to a new Hue Sync SmartThings integration, Galaxy smartphone users will now be able to sync their Hue lights with music from a majority of popular streaming services, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more.

Talking about the new integration, Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US, said, “It’s clear consumers want smarter and more personalized technology, and this integration delivers on that desire by allowing SmartThings users to express their mood from the comfort of their own home. For the first time, SmartThings users can sync their music and lights to customize their ideal home workout center, house party, or relaxation heaven.”

The new music sync feature in the Samsung SmartThings app will give users the option to select a color palette for connected RGB lights, a brightness slider, and four intensity settings. In addition, users will be able to control synced lights individually while syncing to customize the experience even further. It’s worth mentioning that the feature requires a Hue Bridge, and it will only work on Samsung smartphones and tablets.

The SmartThings-Philips Hue music sync integration will go live in the U.S. starting today. Currently, Samsung has not shared any information about a global rollout. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

Are you a Samsung SmartThings user? What do you think of the new Philips Hue music sync integration? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Newsroom