Samsung’s SoundAssistant app can reduce sound delay for Bluetooth headphones

Samsung recently updated its Good Lock suite of customization tools for devices running One UI 3 based on Android 11. Following the release, the company started updating existing Good Lock modules for One UI 3, starting with the Theme Park, Wonderland, and NavStar modules. Along with One UI 3 compatibility, the updates also brought a handful of new features to these modules. Now, Samsung has started rolling out an update for the SoundAssistant module, and it too brings some new features to the mix.

According to a recent post from Reddit user u/ID1453719, the SoundAssistant update (v. 3.6.06.0) brings a new Bluetooth Metronome feature that will let you sync audio and video when using a Bluetooth device. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the feature includes a slider that will let you easily sync the audio on a connected Bluetooth device and a toggle to enable syncing from the volume panel theme.

Along with the new Bluetooth Metronome feature, the SoundAssistant update brings the One UI 3-style volume panel theme, a new Media Banner mode to automatically mute media when the device is set to vibration or silent mode, and a custom vibration option to help users customize their device’s vibration patterns (One UI 3.1 only). It’s also worth noting that the update removes the following features from the module:

Floating button (replaced by new volume panel theme)

Scenario (replaced by Bixby routine or the schedule option of “Do not disturb”)

Selfie stick

In case you have a device running One UI 3.0 or above, you can download the latest SoundAssistant update from the Galaxy Store on your device. If you don’t see the update there, you can also download the latest APK from APKMirror by following this link. Do note that these new features will only work on devices running One UI 3.0 or later.