Samsung ‘Spring Discover’ sale event has discounts on Galaxy S22 series, Watch4, and more

The first official day of spring in the northern hemisphere was a few days ago, which naturally means it’s time for spring-themed sales. Samsung’s “Spring Discover” event officially kicked off this week, with some level of discount on nearly everything Samsung sells. That includes the brand new Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Watch4 lineup, tablets, TVs, appliances, and a whole lot more.

There are a few bundle deals available from now until the end of the sale event, on March 27. Most of them aren’t anything special, unless you were already planning on buying multiple Samsung devices. If you buy a Galaxy S22, Galaxy Fold 3, or Galaxy Flip 3, you can get 40% off a Galaxy Tab S7 (which was just replaced with the Tab S8 series). There’s also a 30% off discount for the Galaxy Watch 4 series when you buy certain appliances, $200 off the new Samsung Freestyle projector with the purchase of a Galaxy S22 Ultra, and a few other bundles.

Samsung also has new sales each day until March 27, most of which are higher trade-in values for certain products, more bundles, or products at normal pricing with some store credit thrown in. For example, the Galaxy S21 FE is available today (March 23) with $100 of store credit included, and trading in an old device will get you up to $375 towards the purchase. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S21 FE is currently $150 off at Amazon and other retailers, no trade-in required or dealing with leftover store credit.

You can check out all the available sales at the above link. Most of the discounts are on appliances, TVs, and monitors, but there are a few discounts coming up for Samsung’s mobile devices too. Just be sure to cross-check with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, because you might get a better deal somewhere else.