Key Takeaways The Samsung T5 Evo is the largest portable SSD on the market, with a capacity of up to 8TB, offering ample storage for photos, videos, and media files.

With read and write speeds of up to 460MB/s, the T5 Evo allows for quick file transfers, outperforming external HDDs and reducing backup time.

The T5 Evo features a durable and compact design, with a metal body and rubberized texture for protection against drops. It also supports advanced data encryption for secure storage.

If you’re looking for a product to back up your photos, videos, and other media, you already know how sizeable these files can be. Just a handful of movies can eat up an ample amount of storage on any SSD, and once you upload a batch of photos, you might be out of space. Samsung has developed a line of SSDs to accommodate consumers who are seeking ample storage, and now it’s adding to it with the T5 Evo.

Samsung revealed the T5 Evo portable SSD on Nov. 14 featuring a capacity of up to 8TB, making it the largest of its kind on the market. The SSD has read and write speeds of up to 460 megabytes per second, and it features V-NAND flash technology. This means that it can quickly transfer files, outpacing external HDDs and cutting down on backup time. With its USB 3.2 Gen 1, Samsung specifically claims that the T5 Evo can move files up to 3.8 faster than external HDDs.

Similar to the company’s T7 Shield SSD, the T5 Evo was designed with durability in mind — its metal body has an outer layer with a rubberized texture to protect against drops. At less than 4 ounces, it can be easily transported on the go and fits into the palm of your hand. It also supports Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit hardware data encryption, which means that any encrypted content you store remains secure on the device.

The T5 Evo might be an option worth exploring if you’re specifically looking for a Samsung SSD that takes the best of what the T9 and T7 Shield have to offer. It features similar durability benefits to the T7, and Samsung even claims you can drop it from up to 6 feet in the air without doing damage. Like the T9, it can quickly transfer files and boasts a sleek design, if that’s something you want in a professional setting. In the end, it may just come down to how much storage you need for personal use and retail pricing — but having just two factors to consider can be a relief in an era when tech options are seemingly endless.

The T5 Evo is now available at select retailers, as well as on Samsung’s website. Suggested retail prices are $189.99 for the 2TB, $349.99 for the 4TB, and $649.99 for the 8TB.