Prime Day is finally here, which means plenty of great deals on our favorite tech like laptops, CPUs, TVs, PC accessories, and more. Of course, if you're looking for storage, SSDs are going to be a prime option, no pun intended, thanks to their impressive performance numbers and excellent durability. With that said, we've managed to round up some of our favorite Samsung SSD deals for Prime Day.

You'll be able to save up to 50% on some of the best SSDs you can buy right now, with impressive savings on the Samsung 990 Pro, 980 Pro, T7, and more.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of our favorite SSDs thanks to its performance numbers and reliability. And this version takes what's good and makes it even better by adding a heatsink. While Samsung already utilizes excellent thermal technology in its top-tier SSDs, this heat sink provides a little extra heat dissipation, especially when the SSD is used in confined spaces where airflow isn't always the best, like in a console. This is the best price we've seen in quite some time, so if you've been looking for a great SSD that isn't going to let you down, then this is the one.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of of the previous best SSDs you could buy before the 990 Pro was released. Now, don't get me wrong, it's still a worthwhile SSD to consider even in 2024, especially if you're not looking for the latest and greatest. Despite not being at the top of the charts when it comes to performance, you're still going to get excellent read and write speeds, so this is definitely one of those SSDs to keep in mind if you want to save a little and still get a reliable and fast product.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD

Samsung T7 Shield

There are a lot of options if you're looking for a portable SSD, but if you want the best portable SSD that you can buy in 2024, it's now on sale during the Prime Day sales event. While Samsung's T7 Shield usually costs quite a bit, we're now seeing 50% off its original retail price for a limited time. Not only are you going to get storage that's lightning quick, but you're also going to get a drive that's portable, durable and reliable. Get this deal while you can because you won't be disappointed in its performance.

As you can see, there are some awesome deals on Samsung SSDs at the moment. So, whether you're looking to increase the storage on your PC, laptop, or console — now's the perfect time to shop. And if you're looking to snag some portable storage, you can't go wrong with the deals here either. Just make sure to grab these during the next couple of days because Prime Day ends on July 17.