Samsung starts making 90Hz OLED displays for laptops

Samsung today announced that it’s started mass production on 90Hz OLED displays for laptops. You’re going to start seeing them in 14-inch laptops soon, and they’ll come from OEMs like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

In the world of Windows PCs, high refresh rates are known for being a gaming feature. For mobile phones though, it’s something that we’re seeing across the board; it’s not even exclusive to flagship devices anymore. It just provides a more pleasant experience for everyone.

This is changing in PCs, starting with these new 90Hz OLED panels. The higher refresh rate means that it shows smoother animations. In fact, Samsung Display says that OLED panels respond even faster than an LCD, so a 90Hz OLED screen has blur length of 0.9mm, while a 120Hz LCD is still 1.0mm when it comes to video playback.

Aside from smoother motion with the high refresh rate, these are also just high-quality 14-inch OLED screens. You’ll see more vibrant colors, true blacks, and it will be an overall better visual experience.

“The demand for laptops is increasing steadily as working from home and remote learning become the new norm,” said ASUS’s PC BU Product Marketing Center Vice General Manager Y. C. Chen. “OLED displays can meet consumers’ various needs as they’re using laptops for school, virtual meetings, video streaming, gaming, and more.”

These new 14-inch 90Hz OLED panels are going to show up in the ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook Pro. Those laptops are also going to include 4K OLED panels from Samsung Display in the 16-inch variants; however, those won’t come with the 90Hz refresh rate.

Indeed, it’s about time that the PC market started catching up to the mobile market in certain areas, such as high refresh rate displays. Now all we need to do is start getting PCs that have decent webcams, as you can still spend $2,000 on a laptop with a 720p webcam, or $300 on a phone with a 1080p 60fps front camera.