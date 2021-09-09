Samsung’s new stretchable display takes immersion to a whole new level

Samsung has always been one of the market leaders when it comes to displays. The company’s OLED panels for smartphones and TVs are widely regarded as some of the best out there, and its constant pursuit for the next big innovation has resulted in some amazing products like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. With its latest display prototype, Samsung envisions a future in which you could add another dimension to 2D content and make it a whole lot more immersive.

During its keynote presentation at the Global Tech Korea 2021 expo, Samsung showcased (via ETNews) a new stretchable display that can deliver a more immersive viewing experience than conventional displays. As you can see in the attached video, the stretchable display can adapt to the content and stretch vertically to add another dimension to the 2D content.

The stretchable displayed measures 13 inches diagonally and is still in its prototype stages. Of course, with a display like this, there are several factors to consider, including durability, and more importantly, the practical use cases. While a stretchable display may look and would help to bring content to life by representing it as close to real-life as possible, it still seems like a little bit of a stretch (pun unintended) when you think of how practical it would be. Samsung says (via Android Authority) that these displays could be used on wearables, in the automotive industry, or even for entertainment and movies.

Perhaps Samsung’s stretchable display technology could even make its way to future smartphones with alternate form factors. We’ve already seen Samsung’s unique foldable phones that unfold into a large-sized tablet, and the company could use this new technology to develop crazier prototypes. It would be pretty cool to have a phone that stretches out and displays media and games in 3D, but of course, it’s a long way ahead!