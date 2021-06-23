Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy offers free subscriptions to YouTube Premium and more

Samsung has announced a month-long Summer of Galaxy event to reward Galaxy smartphone users in the US. During the event, Galaxy smartphone users in the region will be able to redeem exclusive rewards, like a free YouTube Premium subscription, Twitch gift cards, Uber Eats vouchers and more.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can head over to the Summer of Galaxy microsite to claim rewards like three months of YouTube Premium subscription for select devices, 3 months of Billboard Pro membership, $5 Twitch gift cards, access to Twitch master classes and $5 Uber Eats vouchers. Additionally, existing Galaxy smartphone users will be able to earn referral rewards, like 50% off a Galaxy Watch 3, if a friend purchases a Galaxy S21 series device using their referral link.

Furthermore, those who purchase a new 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy smartphone during the event will get a complimentary 1-year subscription to Postmates Unlimited for free deliveries, a $25 bonus Postmates credit, and $50 in Galaxy Store credit. This offer will be available on the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy devices during the month of July. Furthermore, the company will offer double reward points to Samsung Rewards members on purchases made on the Galaxy Store during the time period.

To redeem all the offers mentioned above, you will have to register your Samsung Galaxy device in the Samsung Members app. Samsung has shared more details about how you can redeem the offers in the FAQ section on its website. Make sure you check it out for all relevant terms and conditions.

Samsung recently offered some great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy S20 FE during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. If you purchased a new Galaxy device during the sale, you may be eligible for a few of the Summer of Galaxy offers.