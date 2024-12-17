Your changes have been saved Samsung T5 Evo $400 $655 Save $255 The Samsung T5 Evo is a portable SSD with up to a whopping 8TB of capacity, and it comes in a durable, compact design. It's the largest portable SSD yet, and it offers speeds up to 460MB/s, so you can move files faster than ever. Right now, you can grab it for its lowest price, at just $400, for a limited time. $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung $400 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best storage solutions out there. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or laptop with a new SSD, or just want to have some lighting-quick external storage, you can't go wrong with something from Samsung.

With that said, we recommend this T5 Evo portable SSD with its massive storage size that comes in at 8TB. Right now, you can score a massive discount that knocks $250 off its current retail as it drops to its lowest price yet. This is the best price we've seen so be quick so you don't miss out.

What's great about the Samsung T5 Evo SSD?

Having extra storage space available is important. And we're really in an age where backing up your information with a typical USB flash drive just isn't going to cut it anymore. You need more space to store your digital life, and it's only going to get worse as file sizes balloon.

Luckily, this portable SSD is a great solution, featuring 8TB of space and ample transfer speeds that can top out at 460MB/s. Mind you, this isn't going to be the fastest portable SSD on the market, but the speeds that you're getting for this size drive are going to be extremely reasonable.

Of course, since this is an SSD, you're going to get excellent durability as well, with the ability to handle bumps and drops with ease. You're also going to get data protection as well, with support for hardware data encryption as well. For the most part, this is a drive that won't disappoint.

Just be sure to get it at this price while you can because this discount is one that you don't want to miss. You can grab it from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. They all offer the drive at $400, which is an absolute steal for this volume of data.